Home Business

AirAsia case: ED conducts searches in five cities

The move comes a day after the CBI registered an FIR against the management and company officials for violation of FDI norms and payment of bribes to get an international-operations license.

Published: 31st May 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

AirAsia planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia August 28, 2016. | Reuters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches to unearth the money trail in the case against Malaysia-based AirAsia Group CEO Anthony Francis Tony Fernandes, Air Asia India Limited (AAIL) and its director R Venkataramanan, Air Asia Berhad (Malaysia) and others. The raids were conducted in Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The move comes a day after the CBI registered an FIR against the management and company officials for violation of FDI norms and payment of bribes in an attempt to get an international-operations licence.

The FIR also claimed that the Air Asia also allegedly violated FIPB norms in giving effective management control to a foreign entity by making AAIL a de facto subsidiary indirectly, rather than a joint venture.
However, AAIL has refuted any wrongdoing.

“Allegations concerning indirect foreign control of AirAsia India Ltd allegedly in violation of FIPB norms have been fully investigated by the Director General of Civil Aviation and the DGCA has passed a detailed and reasoned 12 page order to this effect on February 8, 2017. The DGCA Order was pursuant to an investigation exercise mandated by the Delhi High Court by its order on November 11, 2016 in Writ Petition (C) No. 1373 of 2014. The DGCA Order effectively ruled that the operations and management of AAIL was in accordance with FEMA, FDI Regulations and the FIPB approval granted to AAIL.

Furthermore, the DGCA Order ruled that the terms of the Brand Licence Agreement (BLA) were meant only for ensuring uniformity of brand use and quality of services and that such terms are for benefit of passengers. The DGCA noted that the BLA is a common practice in the aviation industry. In this backdrop, AAIL believes that to allege that control of AAIL is not in accordance with foreign exchange investment laws is incongruous,” Air Asia India said in a press statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AirAsia Tony Fernandes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon