Home Business

AirAsia India says 'incongruous' to allege control is in violation of norms

The domestic carrier said that allegations regarding indirect foreign control in violation for norms were fully investigated by the Director General of Civil Aviation.

Published: 31st May 2018 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

AirAsia

Image used for representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AirAsia India, which is being probed by the CBI, today said it would be "incongruous" to allege that the control of the airline is not in accordance with foreign exchange investment laws.

The probe agency has named the airline, its officials as well as AirAsia Berhad in an FIR for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get international licence for its Indian venture Air Asia India.

READ HERE | Speed money for global rights lands AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes in soup

In a statement, the domestic carrier said that allegations regarding indirect foreign control in violation for norms were fully investigated by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The DGCA passed a detailed and reasoned order in February 2017 and it was pursuant an investigation exercise mandated by the Delhi High Court, it said.

According to the airline, the DGCA order effectively ruled that the operations and management of AirAsia India was in accordance with FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act), FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) regulations and the FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) approval granted to it.

"The DGCA order ruled that the terms of the Brand Licence Agreement were meant only for ensuring uniformity of brand use and quality of services and that such terms are for benefit of passengers. In this backdrop, AirAsia India Ltd believes that to allege that control of AirAsia India Ltd is not in accordance with foreign exchange investment laws is incongruous," it added.

The airline is a joint venture between Tatas and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad, where the former has 51 per cent stake.

In a filing to the Malaysian stock exchange today, AirAsia Berhad denied accusations and contentions, saying that it believes that "these trumped up accusations are baseless and motivated by considerations that as yet remain unknown".

"Legal action to protect AirAsia and its interests against these allegations will be taken against any person who is known to have maliciously and frivolously instigated, and or smeared the good reputation of individuals and shareholders of AirAsia India Ltd," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
tata DGCA CBI Cyrus Mistry Civil Aviation AirAsia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon