Gold futures gain on global cues

A worker pours gold at the AngloGold Ashanti mine at Obuasi, Ghana, October 23, 2003. | Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices edged up by 0.13 per cent to Rs 31,075 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from overseas markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June month rose by Rs 40, or 0.13 per cent to Rs 31,075 per 10 grams in business turnover of 46 lots.

On similar lines, the yellow metal for delivery in far-month August contracts was trading higher by Rs 37, or 0.12 per cent to Rs 31,337 per 10 grams in 33 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by participants in line with a firm trend overseas as the dollar eased from 6-1/2 month highs hit earlier this week on a weaker-than-expected US economic data, influenced gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, gold rose 0.11 per cent to USD 1,302.30 an ounce in Singapore.

