Home Business

Indian economy grows 7.7 per cent in March quarter

India surpassed China's growth of 6.8 percent in the January to March quarter.

Published: 31st May 2018 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose | Reuters

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian economy grew 7.7 percent during the period from January to March, topping the pace of the previous quarter for India to retain its position as the fastest growing major economy.

India surpassed China's growth of 6.8 percent in the January to March quarter.

Growth for Asia's third-largest economy, reported by the Ministry of Statistics, trumped forecasts in a Reuters poll for annual growth of 7.3 percent.

The ministry revised the October-December annual pace to 7.0 percent from the provisional 7.2 percent it reported earlier.

For the fiscal year that ended March 31, the ministry reported growth of 6.7 percent, down from 7.1 percent for a year earlier.

A faster pace of growth in manufacturing, at 9.1 percent compared with 6.1 percent a year ago, helped lift overall economic growth, alongside higher investments.

Thursday's data is likely to be a welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to seek a second term next year.

To help businesses tide over multiple taxation, his government launched a nation-wide goods and services tax but a botched implementation of the GST nearly scuttled India's growth prospects in the near term.

"Seems like we have moved beyond the teething troubles related to GST implementation," said Tushar Arora, a senior economist at HDFC Bank. "The pick-up in investment activity is also a good sign."

The faster pace of growth in the latest quarter might also strengthen expectations for a rate hike by the Indian central bank when it reviews monetary policy next week.About 40 percent of economists polled by Reuters expected a rate hike next week, driven by a higher inflation figure of 4.58 percent in April, above the Reserve Bank of India's target of 4 percent for the sixth month in a row.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision