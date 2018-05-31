No bids received for Air India stake sale: Government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government today said no bids have been received for the strategic disinvestment of Air India.

The deadline for submission of Expression of Interest ended today. "As informed by the Transaction Adviser, no response has been received for the Expression of Interest floated for the strategic disinvestment of Air India," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a tweet.

As informed by the Transaction Adviser, no response has been received for the Expression of Interest floated for the strategic disinvestment of Air India. Further course of action will be decided appropriately. — Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) May 31, 2018

"Further course of action will be decided appropriately," it added. EY is the transaction advisor for the process