Rupee gains 6 paise against dollar in early trade

Forex dealers said besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies supported the rupee.

Published: 31st May 2018 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Yesterday, the rupee had ended with a solid 43 paise gain against the American currency at 67.43 after traders unwound bullish dollar positions. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to 67.37 against the dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange ahead of GDP data scheduled to be released later today.

Furthermore, expectations of robust GDP growth and a higher opening in the domestic equity market, influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 246.06 points, or 0.70 per cent, at 35,152.17 in the opening trade today.

