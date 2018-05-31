Home Business

Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of GDP data

India likely retained its position as world's fastest growing major economy in the January-March quarter, surpassing China's growth of 6.8 percent.

Published: 31st May 2018 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

Indian shares advanced on Thursday as Asian markets rebounded after worries about a political crisis in Italy waned, while expectations that the domestic economy likely gained momentum in the first three months of 2018 buoyed investor sentiment.

Asian stocks bounced back from a two-month trough as a degree of calm returned with the two anti-establishment parties renewing efforts to form a coalition government rather than force Italy into holding elections for the second time this year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.7 percent after slumping on Wednesday to its weakest since early April.

India likely retained its position as world's fastest growing major economy in the January-March quarter, surpassing China's growth of 6.8 percent.

Gross domestic product (GDP) possibly grew 7.3 percent in the first three months of 2018, a Reuters poll showed, a touch faster than the 7.2 percent growth in the last three months of 2017 and at the fastest pace since July-September 2016, the quarter before the government scrapped high-value currency notes.

The government will release GDP data on Thursday around 1200 GMT.

The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.35 percent at 10,651.60 as of 0613 GMT while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.38 percent to 35,038.12.

"Market is holding on, in spite of worries around crude and political instability," said Anupam Singhi, chief operations officer, Marketsmith India, part of William O'Neil India.

"From a medium term perspective, we believe market is right now stable and will consolidate between current level and 11,300 level. (We) don't see too much of a fall from here."

Financials firmed up and accounted for most of the gains on the indexes, with HDFC Bank gaining 2 percent and Housing Development Finance Corp inching 0.9 percent higher.

However, shares of ICICI Bank Ltd, the country's third-biggest lender by assets, dropped after it said it would institute an inquiry into allegations raised by an anonymous whistleblower against CEO Chanda Kochhar.

Among gainers, shares of Reliance Communications jumped 9.1 percent after the Anil Ambani-led company said on Wednesday it expects to complete its asset sale to Reliance Jio Infocomm and Canada's Brookfield in coming weeks.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, up 3.2 percent, was the top gainer on the indexes after the company posted a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon