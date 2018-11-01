Cadbury maker Mondelez International sets up USD 15 million technical centre in Thane

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Keen on strengthening its leadership in India, Mondelez International, which makes Cadbury chocolates, has set up a global research and development and quality (RDQ) technical centre in Thane, Mumbai.

Through this centre, the company seeks to innovate its existing categories like chocolates and powdered beverages like Tang and Bournvita for the global market and focus on the wider snacking footprint in the country.

The centre, part of the company’s $65 million investment in its global technical centre network to accelerate growth and innovation, has been set up with an investment of $15 million and it is the tenth technical centre globally.

“Our investment in the Thane technical centre emphasises the importance of India to our global business. This centre will collaborate on innovations with multiple countries within the company network,” said Deepak Iyer, managing director, Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.

To drive sustainable growth, the company is focused on investing heavily on the technological front.