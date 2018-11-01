Home Business

Demand for delivery jobs higher than openings: Online data

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to data from job site Indeed, jobseekers’ interest in delivery jobs is twice as high as the number of available job postings for such roles.

Among metro cities, Bengaluru sees the highest demand for such roles among job seekers, making up 14 per cent of the national demand across India.

However, the city sees only 4 per cent of all such job postings in the country, demand outstripping available job openings by over 7 times.

New Delhi sees the maximum job postings, with 12 per cent of all openings for delivery roles in India

While delivery job roles are traditionally considered ‘gigs’, part-time employment options or additional sources of income, an increasing number of educated youth are seeking such jobs given the dearth of suitable work opportunities for skilled labour.

With the average monthly salary for these roles being a little over Rs 14,000, young, educated jobseekers prefer this kind of work to other avenues that often require intensive labour and pay poorly.

