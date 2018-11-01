Home Business

Dismal JLR showing drags Tata Motors to Rs 1,049 crore loss

For Q2 FY 19, JLR retail sales declined 13.2 per cent year-on-year to 129,887 vehicles.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek announces Q2 results | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Owing to the dismal performance of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata Motors on Wednesday posted a loss of Rs 1,049 crore for the quarter ended September 30, as against a profit of Rs 2,483 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For Q2 FY 19, JLR retail sales declined 13.2 per cent year-on-year to 129,887 vehicles. “The sales decrease primarily reflected challenging market conditions in China, where demand was adversely impacted by consumer uncertainty following import duty changes and escalating trade tensions with the US,” the company said.

While the total revenue of Tata Motors rose 3.3 per cent to Rs 72,112.08 crore as compared to Rs 69,838.68 crore in the year-ago period, JLR revenue declined 11 per cent to 5.6 billion pounds. The automaker also incurred a one-off charge of Rs 437 crore due to the closure of operations at its Thailand-based subsidiary.

“In JLR, market conditions, particularly in China, have deteriorated further. To weather this volatile external scenario, we have launched a comprehensive turnaround plan to significantly improve our free cash flows and profitability,” said Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran. The company has launched a turnaround programme to drive £2.5B of profit, cost, and cash flow improvements over the next 18 months.

As for its standalone business, Tata Motor’s revenue increased 33 per cent to Rs 17,759 crore, and pre-tax profit was at Rs 150 crore (against pre-tax loss of Rs 250 crore in Q2 FY 18). Pre- tax profit for the quarter includes one-off charges of Rs 209 crore and foreign currency revaluation loss of Rs 249 crore. Profit after tax for the quarter was Rs 109 crore.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said “Our solid, all-around performance in Q2FY19 has impressively demonstrated that Tata Motors ‘Turnaround 2.0’ is in full swing.

