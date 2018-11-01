Government committed to economic reforms: PM Modi on Ease of Doing Business Rankings

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is committed to economic reforms to ensure an environment that fosters investments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday after India climbed in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking.

"Delighted at yet another rise in India's 'Ease of Doing Business' rank. We are unwavering in our commitment towards economic reforms, which will ensure an environment that fosters industry, investment and opportunities," the Prime Minister tweeted.

In a big boost for his government, India climbed another 23 points in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking to 77th place, becoming the top-ranked country in South Asia for the first time and third among the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India China and South Africa) countries.