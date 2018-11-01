Home Business

Government committed to economic reforms: PM Modi on Ease of Doing Business Rankings

In a big boost for his government, India climbed another 23 points in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking to 77th place, becoming the top-ranked country in South Asia for the first time.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is committed to economic reforms to ensure an environment that fosters investments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday after India climbed in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking.

"Delighted at yet another rise in India's 'Ease of Doing Business' rank. We are unwavering in our commitment towards economic reforms, which will ensure an environment that fosters industry, investment and opportunities," the Prime Minister tweeted.

In a big boost for his government, India climbed another 23 points in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking to 77th place, becoming the top-ranked country in South Asia for the first time and third among the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India China and South Africa) countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp