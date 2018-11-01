Key Indian equity indices open in green

Home Business

Published: 01st November 2018 10:21 AM

By IANS

MUMBAI: Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity indices on Thursday opened higher.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 34,442.05 on Wednesday, opened higher at 34,650.63.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 34, 593.66, up by 151.61, or 0.44 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,386.60 on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,415, up by 28.40 or 0.27 per cent.

The Indian equity indices experienced a highly volatile session on Wednesday, but managed to make gains, as apprehensions over the tension between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government gave way to investors clinching attractive deals.

The Sensex was up by 550.92 points or 1.63 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip index touched a high of 34,463.38 and a low of 33,587.24. The Nifty too, was up by 188.20 or 1.85 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225, however, was quoting in red, down by 0.51 per cent while Hang Seng was up by 1.76 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was also up by 0.76 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in green, up by 1.05 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 1.97 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 1.29 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

