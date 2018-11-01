Home Business

Maruti Suzuki sales inch up 0.2 per cent in October

In the domestic market, it sold 138,100 units during October, up by 1.5 per cent from 136,000 units sold in the corresponding month in 2017.

Maruti Suzuki India logo. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India's overall sales, including exports for October, inched up by 0.2 per cent.

The company said on Thursday that total sales rose to 146,766 units in the month, compared to 146,446 units sold in the year-ago period.

"Maruti Suzuki India Ltd sold a total of 146,766 units in October. This includes 138,100 units in the domestic market and 8,666 units of exports," the company said in a statement.

However, the carmaker exported 8,666 units, registering a decline of 17 per cent from 10,466 units shipped out in the year-ago month.

