Home Business

Royal Enfield suffers production loss of 25,000 units in September, October due to strike

The company, however, said a majority of its workforce continues to report to work at the facility and is actively engaged in operations.

Published: 01st November 2018 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Royal_Enfield

Royal Enfield. (Photo courtesy: Royal Enfield Official website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, Wednesday said it suffered a production loss of 25,000 units in September and October due to a strike by some workers at its Oragadam plant near Chennai.

Royal Enfield's manufacturing facility at Oragadam remained operational through October 2018, even though a part of the workforce continued to stay away from work since September 24, 2018, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

"Due to the strike, the loss of production for the month of September and October 2018, is 25,000 motorcycles," it added.

The company, however, said a majority of its workforce continues to report to work at the facility and is actively engaged in operations.

"Our manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal continues to operate and deliver to its full capacity," it added.

The company said it is in dialogue with its plant-based forums to amicably resolve all concerns and continues to remain engaged with relevant authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Royal Enfield Eicher Motors production loss Oragadam plant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp