Royal Enfield suffers production loss of 25,000 units in September, October due to strike

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, Wednesday said it suffered a production loss of 25,000 units in September and October due to a strike by some workers at its Oragadam plant near Chennai.

Royal Enfield's manufacturing facility at Oragadam remained operational through October 2018, even though a part of the workforce continued to stay away from work since September 24, 2018, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

"Due to the strike, the loss of production for the month of September and October 2018, is 25,000 motorcycles," it added.

The company, however, said a majority of its workforce continues to report to work at the facility and is actively engaged in operations.

"Our manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal continues to operate and deliver to its full capacity," it added.

The company said it is in dialogue with its plant-based forums to amicably resolve all concerns and continues to remain engaged with relevant authorities.