Rupee regains by 50 paise against US Dollar 

By UNI

MUMBAI: The Rupee on Thursday posted a solid gain of 50 paise to 73.45 snapping downslide of last two sessions, on increased selling of the American currency by exporters, dealers at Forex Market said.

The local unit moved up by 11 paise to 73.84 in early trade. Till the end of the day, it rallied by 50 paise to end firmly at 73.45 as compared to its last close.

The domestic unit registered day high and low at 73.88 and 73.45 respectively. Weak dollar against some currencies overseas pushed the Indian currency up, dealer added.