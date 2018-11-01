Sentieo raises $19 m in Series A funding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Financial research platform Sentieo has received a $19 million Series A funding led by Centana Growth Partners with participation from existing investors.

Started in 2015, it utilizes machine learning and natural language processing to instantly surface textual and financial insights for investment management and corporate intelligence clients.

Alap Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Sentieo said, “I have experienced first-hand the pain of tracking an ever-increasing list of data sources. That process is difficult enough, but when combined with outdated tools for sharing content with teammates and organizing decision-making, it became a serious drag on performance. In response, we built Sentieo’s AI-powered search engine to effortlessly pair with our research notebook and RMS.”