Submit changes sought in Tata Sons rules, Mistry told

Published: 01st November 2018 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant development in the Tata-Mistry court battle, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday directed the Cyrus Mistry camp to submit specific changes it is seeking in the articles of association of Tata Sons within two days.

A two-member bench headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya also directed Tata Sons and others to file replies within two weeks and posted the matter for December 11, 12 and 13 for the next hearing.
The appellate tribunal was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the ousted Mistry and two investment firms supporting him. During the proceedings, senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for the Mistry camp, said he was fighting for the future of Tata Sons and was seeking relief in the interests of the company. “There are acts of mismanagement and oppression and I am not going to open that today. I want to look into the future,” he said.

Mistry, sacked as chairman of Tata Sons in 2016, is waging a legal battle against the company, alleging oppression of minority shareholders. In his pleas, the ousted chairman primarily argued that his removal was not in accordance with the Companies Act and that there was rampant mismanagement of affairs in Tata Sons.

This apart, an RTI request filed by the investment arms of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group on August 31, 2018 has revealed that Tata Sons and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had violated the relevant legal provisions under the Companies Act, 2013; the Reserve Bank rules governing NBFCs; and rule 118 of the articles of association of Tata Sons, the parent of the diversified Tata group, which is registered as an NBFC with the monetary authority.

Issues with TCS EGM

Reply to RTI query cites several irregularities pertaining to the EGM convened by TCS on December 13, 2016, to remove Mistry as a director from its board. However, it is unclear what action the government took on these observations.

