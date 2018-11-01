Tata Consultancy Services acquires London-based W12 Studios

Home Business

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai. (File |Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Thursday announced the acquisition of W12 Studios, a digital design studio based in London, as part of efforts to bolster its digital and creative design capabilities.

The company, however, did not divulge the size of the deal.

"With a highly talented team of multidisciplinary designers with expertise in visual, interaction, motion, sonic and creative technology, W12 Studios creates iconic experiences and products for leading global brands," TCS said in a statement.

It said W12 Studios will be part of TCS Interactive, strengthening the gamut of creative and experience services.

TCS Interactive is the digital design division within TCS' business and technology services organisation and focuses on addressing challenging business problems through design thinking, creativity, contextual knowledge and use of technology.

"Over the years, we have invested in state-of-the-art design studios, content studios, design labs and distributed Agile engineering centres staffed with cutting-edge multidisciplinary talent to help them in these journeys.

"With its bold, provocative and visionary approach to design, W12 Studios adds to TCS Interactive's portfolio of services," said Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Business and Technology Services at TCS.

The statement further said W12 Studios would retain its current name, branding and location in London's historic Metropolitan Wharf in Wapping.

Its co-founders will continue to lead W12 Studios and maintain their current roles.

