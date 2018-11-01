Universe of options for IL&FS resolution: Board to NCLT

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The newly appointed board of IL&FS on Wednesday presented before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, what it said was a “universe of options available to explore” for resolution, and it has found “serious” circuitous transactions and liabilities in excess of those previously recorded. The report detailing the resolution plan is titled ‘Report on Progress and Way forward”.

No decision has been taken on a specific course of resolution, but broad parameters for resolution have been set, the company representatives said.

“The new board’s current assessment is that the resolution options could broadly involve (individually or in a combination) significant capital infusion, divestments, and debt restructurings at IL&FS at the “Group” level, “Business Vertical/ Platform” level, or the “Asset level,” it said.

The new board expects to finalize implementation of resolution plan(s) in stages and parts over the next six to nine months, subject to market conditions.

On preliminary analysis, it said there had been outstanding loans estimated at Rs 5,728 crore, Rs 5,127 crore, and Rs 5,490 crore for the last three financial years—“significantly” in excess of published information at the level of IL&FS.

It also said that a Rs 1,500 crore transaction had been routed through eight other companies, proving adoption of circuitous transactions to circumvent the regulatory framework. The new board took over as per an NCLT order of October 1.

The IL&FS representative said that the previous board did not seem to have had suitable fiduciary or financial control at the company, and there was not even a central depositary of all the bank accounts of the group. “Unable to validate whether the old board was able to list out properly various asset monetization options,” it said. “Their own auditor is unable to give a picture of the number of companies ... it is a financial mess,” it added.

The new board has brought in control over the material payments of the company, with payments of Rs 1 crore and above requiring the managing director’s approval. Sixty-seven superannuated personnel were found to have been appointed as consultants, and all have been terminated, he said.

The new board has appointed consultants, and also called for a full, consolidated balance sheet for six months ending September.