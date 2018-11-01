Home Business

Universe of options for IL&FS resolution: Board to NCLT

No decision has been taken on a specific course of resolution, but broad parameters for resolution have been set, the company representatives said.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

People walk past a building of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, September 25, 2018. | Reuters

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The newly appointed board of IL&FS on Wednesday presented before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, what it said was a “universe of options available to explore” for resolution, and it has found “serious” circuitous transactions and liabilities in excess of those previously recorded. The report detailing the resolution plan is titled ‘Report on Progress and Way forward”.

No decision has been taken on a specific course of resolution, but broad parameters for resolution have been set, the company representatives said.

“The new board’s current assessment is that the resolution options could broadly involve (individually or in a combination) significant capital infusion, divestments, and debt restructurings at IL&FS at the “Group” level, “Business Vertical/ Platform” level, or the “Asset level,” it said.

The new board expects to finalize implementation of resolution plan(s) in stages and parts over the next six to nine months, subject to market conditions.

On preliminary analysis, it said there had been outstanding loans estimated at Rs 5,728 crore, Rs 5,127 crore, and Rs 5,490 crore for the last three financial years—“significantly” in excess of published information at the level of IL&FS.

It also said that a Rs 1,500 crore transaction had been routed through eight other companies, proving adoption of circuitous transactions to circumvent the regulatory framework. The new board took over as per an NCLT order of October 1.

The IL&FS representative said that the previous board did not seem to have had suitable fiduciary or financial control at the company, and there was not even a central depositary of all the bank accounts of the group. “Unable to validate whether the old board was able to list out properly various asset monetization options,” it said. “Their own auditor is unable to give a picture of the number of companies ... it is a financial mess,” it added.

The new board has brought in control over the material payments of the company, with payments of Rs 1 crore and above requiring the managing director’s approval. Sixty-seven superannuated personnel were found to have been appointed as consultants, and all have been terminated, he said.

The new board has appointed consultants, and also called for a full, consolidated balance sheet for six months ending September.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp