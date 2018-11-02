Home Business

Atul Goel takes over as MD, CEO of UCO Bank

Atul Kumar Goel takes over from R K Takkar who completed his three-year tenure on November 1, 2018.

Atul Goel becomes MD, CEO of UCO Bank (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Atul Kumar Goel Friday assumed charge as Managing Director and CEO of UCO Bank.

Prior to this assignment, he was executive director of Union Bank of India.

Goel, who holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce, is considered one of the youngest and dynamic executives in the banking industry, UCO Bank said in a statement.

He started his carrier as Chartered Accountant in Allahabad Bank in 1992 and worked various segments including corporate credit, foreign exchange and treasury, it said.

 

Atul Goel UCO Bank Union Bank of India

