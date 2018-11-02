BSE Q2 profit slumps 31% to Rs 46 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday reported 31.4 per cent slump in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.85 crore for the September quarter of 2018-19.

The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 66.83 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18, BSE (formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange) said in a regulatory filing to the NSE.

The firm's total income declined to Rs 164.05 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 169.17 crore in the year-ago period.

On standalone basis, BSE reported 15.6 per cent drop in net profit at Rs 53.03 crore, while total income slipped 1.2 per cent to Rs 152.47 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19.

BSE forayed into the commodity derivatives segment on October 1, with the launch of gold and silver futures contracts.

In addition, the exchange along with PTC India and ICICI Bank filed a petition with Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) in September for grant of licence for setting up a new power exchange.

"BSE has become the first universal exchange in India with the launch of commodity derivatives which has reinforced itself as the most agile and foremost exchange in the country and is focussed on identifying and creating new business opportunities that would create value for its stakeholders and the nation," its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

"BSE looks forward to continue building strong businesses of various financial products for investment, trading, aggregation and distribution, thus promoting growth of the economy," he added.