Home Business

BSE Q2 profit slumps 31% to Rs 46 crore

The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 66.83 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18, BSE (formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange) said in a regulatory filing to the NSE.

Published: 02nd November 2018 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

sensex_ stock exchange

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday reported 31.4 per cent slump in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.85 crore for the September quarter of 2018-19.

The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 66.83 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18, BSE (formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange) said in a regulatory filing to the NSE.

The firm's total income declined to Rs 164.05 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 169.17 crore in the year-ago period.

On standalone basis, BSE reported 15.6 per cent drop in net profit at Rs 53.03 crore, while total income slipped 1.2 per cent to Rs 152.47 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19.

BSE forayed into the commodity derivatives segment on October 1, with the launch of gold and silver futures contracts.

In addition, the exchange along with PTC India and ICICI Bank filed a petition with Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) in September for grant of licence for setting up a new power exchange.

"BSE has become the first universal exchange in India with the launch of commodity derivatives which has reinforced itself as the most agile and foremost exchange in the country and is focussed on identifying and creating new business opportunities that would create value for its stakeholders and the nation," its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

"BSE looks forward to continue building strong businesses of various financial products for investment, trading, aggregation and distribution, thus promoting growth of the economy," he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp