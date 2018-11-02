Home Business

E-commerce players following predatory pricing, says mobile industry group 

In India this month it has hit 45-50 per cent because pricing is extremely predatory.

Published: 02nd November 2018 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mobile devices industry body ICEA said Thursday that e-commerce companies accounted for 45-50 per cent of handset sales last month allegedly due to predatory pricing.

"In US, the e-commerce sale of mobile phones is probably 2 per cent. In India this month it has hit 45-50 per cent because pricing is extremely predatory. E-commerce are doing something which they are not supposed to do.

That is a big challenge," India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo told reporters while releasing a joint report with McKinsey.

ALSO READ | Chinese smartphone brands make over Rs 50K crore in India

He said that e-commerce is growing very rapidly but if it is at the cost offline retail industry.

"45 thousand retails stores have closed down in the last one year which has created a mayhem. We did a little dipstick in area of Noida. 1,148 stores were there and now there are 950 stores. If you extrapolate this is the kind of stress," Mohindroo said.

E-commerce companies have sold mobile phones with discount of up to 62 per cent during the ongoing festive season.

Flipkart and Amazon on Friday started third sale period within a month.

Mohindroo said the India Cellular and Electronics Association members themselves are divided on issue of sale by e-commerce firm but the body is raising this issue for moral and ethical reasons.

"We feel very moral and ethical about it. If political leadership decided that this is the way India has to go forward, they are representatives of the people, then we will take a back seat. At this moment we don't have a clear signal from political leadership, executive, competition commission that what exactly India wants to do," Mohindroo said.

The ICEA-McKinsey report released at the event identified the gaps in way India mobile devices sector achieving global powerhouse status and made recommendations on transforming the resurgent mobile manufacturing eco-system in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICEA Electronics Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp