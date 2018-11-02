Former LIC and SEBI chairman GN Bajpai resigns from new IL&FS Board

Home Business

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  GN Bajpai, former chairman of Life Insurance Corporation and Securities and Exchange Board of India resigned from the newly constituted Board of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), within a month of appointment, a regulatory filing by the company on Thursday showed. 

Bajpai, citing personal reasons, had sent a resignation to the Ministry of Company Affairs (MCA) on October 30. He was part of the six-member Board that MCA had recommended to supersede the then Board of crisis-stricken IL&FS.

The new Board got appointed through an order from the National Company Law Tribunal on October 1. 

Some proxy advisory firms had raised questions over the appointment of Bajpai to the IL&FS Board since two companies he had been associated with — Kingfisher and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) — are under the scanner of Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

Bajpai was an independent director on the Kingfisher Board and was on the MCX Advisory Board. 

On Wednesday, IL&FS had presented a roadmap for its revival and expressed hope about putting it back on rails in six-to-nine months. 

