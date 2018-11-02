GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore in October

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The festive season this year has started off on a good note for the Union government, with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection crossing Rs 1 lakh crore in October, a relief amidst fears of it breaching the fiscal deficit target.

Total GST collected in October was Rs 1.007 lakh crore, of which Central GST was Rs 16,464 crore, State GST was Rs 22,826 crore, Integrated GST was Rs 53,419 crore and cess was Rs 8,000 crore.

“The government has settled Rs 17,490 crore to CGST and Rs 15,107 crore to SGST from IGST as a regular settlement. Further, Rs 30,000 crore has been settled from the balance IGST available with the Centre on a provisional basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and states,” the government said in a statement.

The GST collection had crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark in April too, but after that, the collection mainly remained almost static. In September, the collection stood at Rs 94,442 crore.

According to Abhishek Jain, tax partner, Ernst & Young, “while a possible reason for an upsurge in September could be 2017-18 closing adjustments, this trend could be expected to continue with the implementation of anti-evasion measures such as TDS/TCS”.

“The states that achieved extraordinary growth in total tax collected include Kerala (44 per cent), Jharkhand (20 per cent), Rajasthan (14 per cent), Uttarakhand (13 per cent) and Maharashtra (11 per cent),” the government’s statement said.

The increased collection has boosted the government’s confidence at a time when analysts, including Moody’s, had warned of breaching fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent on account of lower tax collection.

High compliance, lower rates raised collection

“GST collection for October 2018 have crossed I1 lakh crore. The success of the GST is lower rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance, only one tax and negligible interference by taxation authorities,” Finance

Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted on Thursday.