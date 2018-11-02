Home Business

HDFC net profit gets IPO boost, rises 25 per cent to R2,467 crore

Published: 02nd November 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank (File | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only. | Reuters File photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Given a boost by an initial public offering (IPO) of its mutual fund arm, mortgage leader HDFC on Thursday reported a 25 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 2,467.08 crore for the September quarter. 

According to vice-chairman Keiky Mistry, the company has also had no issues in terms of liquidity despite the crisis in the system, with HDFC having no diret exposure to IL&FS group instruments.

“We’ve some indirect exposure to the IL&FS group by way of funding a building in the BKC area of the city, but that is fully secured with lease-rentals, which are being paid on time. Though the asset is standard, we have made a 37 per cent provision for the same,” Mistry said. 

Meanwhile, the company’s loan book grew 17 per cent during the quarter, led by individual borrowers who constitute over 73 per cent of the total volume, while affordable housing loans swelled by 37 per cent. Construction finance accounts for about 12 per cent of the loan book, while 9 per cent is from lease-rentals and the remaining 6 per cent from corporate loans.

The company’s bottom line was also helped by better asset quality with the bad loans ratio coming down to 1.13 per cent to Rs 4,278 crore in the quarter, from 1.18 per cent a year ago. HDFC also logged an 18 per cent growth in core net interest income at Rs 9,673.31 crore.

Non-performing assets (NPAs) in the individual loan portfolio stood at a stable 0.66 per cent, while NPAs in the non-individual portfolio stood at 2.18 per cent. The company made a provision of Rs 5,071 crore against a regulatory requirement of Rs 2,951 crore, Mistry added. 

