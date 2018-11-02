Home Business

HPCL net profit dips 37% on lower rupee, falling margins

High costs and a lower gross refining margin saw Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, (HPCL) record a 37 per cent fall in its net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year.

Published: 02nd November 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  High costs and a lower gross refining margin saw Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, (HPCL) record a 37 per cent fall in its net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year. The company posted net earnings of `1,092 crore compared to `1,735 crore during the same period last year. “The profit was impacted on account of increase in crude prices and consequent increase in the fuel and loss component besides exchange rate fluctuations,” HPCL CMD Mukesh K Surana said. 

While the company’s revenue from operations increased 34.51 per cent to `73,790 crore for the quarter, compared to `54,855 crore last year, expenses due to foreign exchange losses swelled substantially during the first half of the financial year. 

“Other expenses for the April-September period, 2018, includes `1,424.36 crore towards loss on account of foreign currency transactions and translations. During, April-September, 2017, a gain of `132.33 crore on account of foreign currency transactions and translations was included in other income,” the company said. The rupee has depreciated 13 per cent versus the US dollar since the end of March 2018. 

HPCL’s gross refining margin during the six months period ended September meanwhile, also decreased to $5.93 per barrel from $6.75 per barrel in the previous year. As for domestic sales during the quarter, they increased to 8.82 million tonne, compared to 8.37 million tonne last year, while exports decreased marginally to 0.32 million tonne as compared to 0.36 million tonne. 

