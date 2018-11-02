L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 1,329 crore 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Friday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 1,329 crore across business segments.

L&T said its water and effluent treatment business has bagged orders worth Rs 710 crore in the international market.

"A prestigious design and build order has been secured from Public Works Authority (ASHGHAL), Qatar, for the execution of 30 MLD (million litres per day) industrial area sewage treatment works," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

Meanwhile, its transportation infrastructure business and smart world communication business won an orders worth Rs 481 crore and Rs 138 crore, respectively, in the domestic market.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,363 apiece, up 2.27 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.