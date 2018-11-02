Maruti shares continue to rise, gain over 6 per cent after October sales data

Home Business

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India jumped 6.37 per cent to close at Rs 7,136.80 on the BSE.

Maruti shares continue to rise(File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Friday continued to surge for the second straight session, rising over 6 per cent after the car maker reported an increase in sales at 1,46,766 units in October.

The stock jumped 6.37 per cent to close at Rs 7,136.80 on the BSE. Intra-day, it soared 6.72 per cent to Rs 7,160.90.

The stock was the top gainer among the 30 Sensex companies. On the NSE, shares of the company climbed 6.31 per cent to settle at Rs 7,135.50.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India had gained 1.5 per cent Thursday. The stock has added Rs 15,945.5 crore in market valuation in two days to reach Rs 2,15,588.50 crore.

The company had sold 1,46,446 units in October last year, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up by 1.5 per cent at 1,38,100 units last month as against 1,36,000 units in the year ago month, it added.

 

