Rupee ends firm at 72.47 against USD

By UNI

MUMBAI: The Rupee on Friday added another gain of 98 paise to 72.47 a one-month-high on brisk selling of the US Dollar by exporters and softening crude oil prices, dealers at the Forex Market said.

The ease of concerns over the rift between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) too gave a support to the Rupee, forex dealers said.

The domestic unit gained by 36 paise to 73.09 in early trade. Till the end of the session it shot up by 98 paise to 72.47 as compared to its last close.

The local unit registered day high and low at 73.21 and 72.44 respectively.

Weak dollar against some currencies overseas and strong equity market boosted the Indian currency, dealer added.