SBI’s Rs 2,000 crore bonds issue oversubscribed 2.2 times

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: State Bank of India, the country’s largest and government-owned bank, on Thursday said its Rs 2,000 crore Tier-II bond issue was oversubscribed by 2.2 times, one of the largest Tier-II bond issues in recent times.

SBI did not mention the coupon rates for the bonds but said a wide range of investors from mutual funds to corporate treasuries picked up bonds.

“The issue more than adequately meets the entire Tier-II capital requirement of SBI for the current year,” the bank said in a press release.

Private home finance firm Dewan Housing Finance Company was in the market on Thursday with a private placement of bonds for Rs 750, with an option to retain additional Rs 750 crore in case of oversubscription.

The three-year paper market sources said it would be picked up by top public sector financial institutions. Housing finance firms have has been finding it difficult to raise money in the wake of the NBFC crisis and liquidity squeeze.

Meanwhile, Rural Electrification Corporation has put on hold its plans to raise around Rs 1,000 crore from the bond market. A company source said this was since it has successfully completed roadshows for an ECB (External Commercial Borrowings).