Vodafone Idea, Airtel roll out minimum recharge packs

BHUBANESWAR: Telecom majors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have introduced minimum recharge packs for its users — a move that would see outgoing calls blocked in 30 days and incoming ones in 45 days for users who do not recharge their plan.

In contrast to the recently discontinued talk time recharge that came with unlimited validity, the new combos expire after a certain period, which means customers have to perform top-ups regularly to keep the service going.

It includes a host of sub-Rs 100 prepaid packs such as Rs 35, Rs 65 and Rs 95, with a 28-day validity period.

Besides, these plans come bundled with unlimited talk time, 3G/4G data and free SMS, aiding the customers to get rid of the clutter of multiple recharge plans available for prepaid users.

However, analysts say that the telecom firms are redrawing their strategy amid weak revenue and profitability due to intense competition from disruptor Reliance Jio.

The move is aimed at weeding out from their network customers who are not generating any revenue for the telcos.

For Airtel, letting go of customers who recharge less than Rs 35 a month — particularly those who mostly receive incoming calls or do very small recharges — would free up its network and ease congestion, according to multiple reports.

According to data from TRAI, Airtel holds the largest rural subscriber base with 33.23 per cent, followed by Vodafone with 23.15 per cent, Idea with 23.10 per cent and Reliance Jio with 12.14 per cent.