Home Business

Amid push by government, RBI eases credit squeeze for NBFCs

In other words, bonds issued by NBFCs and HFCs would have the backing of the banks enhancing their creditworthiness.

Published: 03rd November 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing stand-off between the government and the Reserve Bank of India, the central bank on Friday allowed banks to provide higher credit to bonds issued by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies to boost funding to the credit-starved sector.

In other words, bonds issued by NBFCs and HFCs would have the backing of the banks enhancing their creditworthiness.

This would give comfort to mutual funds and others that were reluctant to invest in NBFCs and HFCs following the IL&FS crisis. Enhancing the creditworthiness would also lower the cost of borrowing for NBFCs and HFCs.

This can bring relief to housing, construction, and other related small business that have been feeling the pinch of credit squeeze and also higher costs in the past one month. 

The banking regulator said the tenor of the bonds issued by NBFCs and HFCs shall not be less than three years.

This also pushes the NBFCs to borrow for longer tenure addressing the concern of asset-liability mismatch, which RBI had flagged recently.

Borrowing for short-term and lending for long-term heightens default possibilities when the credit markets are tight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp