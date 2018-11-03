Amid push by government, RBI eases credit squeeze for NBFCs

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing stand-off between the government and the Reserve Bank of India, the central bank on Friday allowed banks to provide higher credit to bonds issued by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies to boost funding to the credit-starved sector.

In other words, bonds issued by NBFCs and HFCs would have the backing of the banks enhancing their creditworthiness.

This would give comfort to mutual funds and others that were reluctant to invest in NBFCs and HFCs following the IL&FS crisis. Enhancing the creditworthiness would also lower the cost of borrowing for NBFCs and HFCs.

This can bring relief to housing, construction, and other related small business that have been feeling the pinch of credit squeeze and also higher costs in the past one month.

The banking regulator said the tenor of the bonds issued by NBFCs and HFCs shall not be less than three years.

This also pushes the NBFCs to borrow for longer tenure addressing the concern of asset-liability mismatch, which RBI had flagged recently.

Borrowing for short-term and lending for long-term heightens default possibilities when the credit markets are tight.