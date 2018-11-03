Home Business

Axis Bank net profit leaps 83 per cent for the September quarter

Advances rose by 11 per cent YoY to Rs 4,56,121 crore. Gross NPAs stood at 5.96 per cent and net NPAs at 2.54 per cent.

Axis Bank's logo is seen next to ATM machines at its corporate headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Axis Bank on Friday reported 83 per cent jump in its net profit for the September quarter (Q2) to Rs 790 crore year-on-year as core income improved, and bad debt provisions and loan slippages declined.

Net interest income rose 15 per cent YoY to Rs 5,232 crore and net interest margin for the quarter stood at 3.36 per cent. 

Advances rose by 11 per cent YoY to Rs 4,56,121 crore. Gross NPAs stood at 5.96 per cent and net NPAs at 2.54 per cent. Both were slightly higher last year at 6.52 per cent and 3.09 per cent respectively. 

Meanwhile, the Board has approved the appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as managing director designate in executive director position from November 19, to facilitate smooth transition before he assumes charge as MD & CEO in January.

It also accepted deputy managing director V Srinivasan’s decision not to seek reappointment after his tenure ends on December 20.

