Coca-Cola, Big Bazaar spread Diwali cheer

Sandeep Goyal

Express News Service

The new Coca-Cola commercial ‘Iss Diwali, Har Dil Bola Tere Naam Ki Coca-Cola’ is different. Yes, different in a nice kind of way. Ayushmann Khurrana lives alone, away from his family. The film opens on Khurrana leaving his accommodation one early morning while chatting with his mother on the mobile. He tells her he misses the ‘Dilli wali feeling’ in the Diwali celebrations here. Ayushmann’s neighbour (played by the very talented Anupriya Goenka) overhears the conversation and decides to remedy the situation. By the time Khurrana returns home in the evening, his living quarters is all lit up with diyas and there is a nice rangoli to welcome him, all thanks to the thoughtful neighbours. Khurrana is both surprised and touched. He says he doesn’t know how to thank the family. Goenka spots him carrying a bottle of Coca-Cola. She points towards it. The film ends with Khurrana joining the family over a Diwali dinner, accompanied by Coca-Cola.

It is an understated Diwali film. Nicely ideated. Nicely executed. The … haan (Diwali) manaate hain par Dilli wali feeling nahin hai is a very astute insight. Feeling home sick, especially during Diwali, is something that happens to all people who are away from home on this major festival. Coke captures very well that feeling of loneliness and longing, that deep desire to be where the rest of the family is. Ayushmann’s acting is very natural, wistful yet matter-of-factly, accepting of the reality. Anupriya too plays her part well. All in all, a good commercial full of warmth.

Another commercial that scores well this Diwali is the one shot by Big Bazaar on a train running four hours late on Diwali day. The passengers are dispirited because it is already late evening and they are going to miss out on the Diwali celebrations with apne jananewalon ke saath. One passenger, Jatin, reaches out to another passenger, Hemant, sitting across from him. He takes out his box of mithai and shares some of its contents with his newfound acquaintance. Another passenger from across the aisle too partakes of the mithai. This suddenly lifts the mood in the compartment. An impromptu celebration gets going as the till-now-morose and despondent passengers pull out fairy lights and string them across the berths, more mithai is extracted from bags and new clothes are flaunted, and all of this festivity is happily captured on selfies. The product range of Big Bazaar is unveiled subtly through the interactions and celebrations, as the skies outside the train light up with crackers.

The messaging of the ad is simple: you can celebrate Diwali wherever you are, with a little help from Big Bazaar. Because Har Tyohaar mein Big Bazaar. I basically liked the underlying idea of the film. One passenger asking another if he too could not get tickets to get home on time for Diwali. The disappointment, in fact the feeling of dejection on being still in transit while the festival is in full swing outside, is well captured in the commercial. The stringing up of the fairy lights is a nice creative touch. Once again, a nice warm ad film for Diwali.

The new Tanishq film, however, disappoints. One is used to seeing some nice creatives every festive season from Tanishq. The new Diwali commercial force fits situations where everyone is gifting everyone else loud gold jewellery, basically showcasing the entire product range. Nothing new or interesting or engaging in the creative output. Most of the sequences are predictable and repetitive. The entire commercial lacks intimacy despite all of the gifting and all of the love.

Alia Bhatt is completely wasted in the new commercial for Nokia, trying valiantly to catch all the Diwali action on her mobile. She flits from one frame to another trying to get the most of the hungama in panorama. Features of the Nokia mobile are tried to be demoed while Alia tracks the festivities. Nothing new, nothing original, about this commercial. Of course, Alia looks beautiful as ever, and that is the only saving grace for this creative piece.

Diwali is always a trigger for new ideas. Some brands (and their ad agencies) do a good job. Some don’t. Well, this time Coca-Cola and Big Bazaar make the grade. Tanishq and Nokia do not.

(Dr Sandeep Goyal is an advertising veteran with 35 years in the business.)