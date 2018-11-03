Emerging details of IL&FS loans proving to be sticky wicket for banks

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The loans of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) and its group companies would continue to be a sticky wicket for lenders till the resolution plan and the potential amount of recovery becomes apparent.

IndusInd Bank (IIB) had to call an analyst meeting to explain its exposure to the beleaguered company after a list of top five lenders emerged when the Ministry of Corporate Affairs filed its affidavit and the new IL&FS Board filed a report on its roadmap for a revival of the company on Wednesday.

While the Board’s roadmap filed with the bourses only indicates the size of the total debt and segment-wise classification, a report by Jefferies finds it “somewhat perplexing that the report chose to highlight the top five lenders — State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Power Finance Corporation, Bank of India and IndusInd Bank. This will force the hands of these lenders to disclose their detailed exposure”.

The roadmap has accounted total debt at Rs 94,200 crore, of which 19 per cent is in the books of the parent holding company, 25 per cent in the intermediate holding companies and 56 per cent in the special purpose vehicles (SPVs). Jefferies commented that it believes the holding company debts face major risk of default.

A major portion of the debt is from the public sector banks (Rs 35,382 crore), loans raised through non-convertible debentures (Rs 25,767 crore), private sector banks (Rs 9,436 crore) and commercial papers (Rs 3,028 crore).

“An initial read suggests the complex layering of companies, their inter-linkages, accounting lapses and others would result in slow progress and that creditors may have to bear some losses, though the wider distribution of debt will limit losses to a particular entity. Transparency is of utmost need if IIB’s stock price is any indication,” Jefferies said.

Kotak Securities said IndusInd Bank would now make additional provisions at the earliest. The bank had provided `275 crore during the July-September quarter. “The risks were known at the time of taking the exposure and were backed by a capital raising exercise, which failed to materialise,” it said, pointing to IL&FS’ exposure to IndusInd Bank.

Meanwhile, Bank of Baroda had made a provision of Rs 240 crore towards IL&FS loans.

The roadmap presented by the new Board has indicated not just misgovernance, but also gross violation of corporate norms.

Most worrying is the identification of circuitous transactions by a group company through eight entities involving Rs 1,500 crore to circumvent regulatory norms. The report also highlighted the inclusion of firms to raise funding into the group even though they were not part of it and selling assets at low prices.