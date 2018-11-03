Home Business

Fraud-hit Punjab National Bank posts Rs 4,532 crore loss in second quarter

Fraud-hit Punjab National Bank on Friday posted a net loss of Rs 532.35 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018 as bad loans on its books soared.

NEW DELHI: Fraud-hit Punjab National Bank on Friday posted a net loss of Rs 532.35 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018 as bad loans on its books soared.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs`561 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

As a result, provisions for bad loans nearly tripled to Rs 7,733.27 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 2,693.78 crore in the same quarter last year. 

In the quarter under review, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a proportion of gross advances rose sharply to 17.16 per cent (Rs 81,250.83 crore), from 13.31 per cent (Rs 57,630.11 crore) a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing.

Total income meanwhile, also declined to Rs 14,035.88 crore as against Rs 14,205.31 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of PNB were trading 1.01 per cent lower at Rs 73.50 apiece on the BSE. 

