ONGC second quarter net profit rises 61 per cent to Rs 8,265 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Saturday posted a 61 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit as higher prices offset a dip in oil production. Its net profit was Rs 8,265 crore in Q2FY19 against Rs 5,131 crore net profit it saw in Q2FY18, according to a statement from the company.

ONGC got $73.07 for every barrel of crude oil it produced and sold in the second quarter, up 48 per cent from $49.43 per barrel realisation a year ago.

Because of the depreciation in rupee, ONGC’s realisation soared 61 per cent to Rs 5,117 per barrel. The PSU oil major’s turnover was up 47.6 per cent at Rs 27,989 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)