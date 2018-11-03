Home Business

ONGC second quarter net profit rises 61 per cent to Rs 8,265 crore

ONGC got $73.07 for every barrel of crude oil it produced and sold in the second quarter, up 48 per cent from $49.43 per barrel realisation a year ago.

Published: 03rd November 2018 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) is pictured along a roadside in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo |Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Saturday posted a 61 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit as higher prices offset a dip in oil production. Its net profit was Rs 8,265 crore in Q2FY19 against Rs 5,131 crore net profit it saw in Q2FY18, according to a statement from the company.

ONGC got $73.07 for every barrel of crude oil it produced and sold in the second quarter, up 48 per cent from $49.43 per barrel realisation a year ago.

Because of the depreciation in rupee, ONGC’s realisation soared 61 per cent to Rs 5,117 per barrel. The PSU oil major’s turnover was up 47.6 per cent at Rs 27,989 crore.
(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp