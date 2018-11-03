Petronet on quest to open up new LNG powered truck vertical

Jonathan Ananda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For a nation choking on an ever-increasing miasma of noxious vehicle emissions, the quest to find a cleaner way to power its transport is beginning to acquire urgency. One option being actively considered by the government is using liquid natural gas (LNG) as a vehicle fuel, and gas major Petronet LNG sees in this the opportunity to throw open an entire vertical for its product.

The large-scale use of LNG as a transportation fuel has been in the works for a while now. For one thing, natural gas burns much cleaner than diesel, with studies recording that it is one of the cleanest fossil fuel options around. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had, in July this year, told Parliament that the government is “very much considering” LNG use in transport.

With two LNG terminals up and operating in Dahej, Gujarat, and Kochi, Kerala, Petronet is already executing a pilot project that is intended to throw open the Delhi to Trivandrum stretch of highways to around 100 LNG-run buses. But, Prabhat Singh, managing director and CEO, says the company wants to attempt a more ambitious project — 5,000 LNG fuelled trucks plying, with 27-28 retail LNG fuel stations servicing them.

“The board has now given us clearance to float tenders for five of these retail outlets,” Singh pointed out at a press briefing, adding that clearances have also been issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

The company, Singh says, is now hoping to have all five outlets up and running within a year. And, while the plan to get LNG buses on the road is progressing, Singh sees a much bigger business opportunity in LNG powered trucks.

“The aim,” he points out, “is getting 5,000 of these trucks on the road”. The potential addition to LNG demand if the segment is opened up stands at 9 million tonnes per annum.

Petronet is already discussing ways to take this forward with automakers and oil companies. While automakers like Tata have “no problem” with making LNG trucks, Singh says that a ready-made customer for these new vehicles could be oil firms themselves.

“In the Delhi to Mumbai stretch alone, there are 44,000 trucks plying for LPG shipments, 28,000 of which carry LPG bottles”.With around 10 per cent of these trucks being replaced every year, Petronet’s proposal is to have these replacements be LNG-fuelled.

The differential cost in converting them into LNG vehicles, around Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh per truck, could be financed by a consortium of stakeholders, Singh points out.

The entire pilot project, from the vehicles to the retail outlets, is expected to entail an investment of around Rs 750 crore.

Petronet does believe that the cost is an extremely attractive one if the end result is the opening up of a new vertical, especially if the project is jointly taken up by several interested firms.

“If five or seven companies come together to do it, the cost is negligible compared to the potential of an entirely new vertical,” Singh explains, “We invest nearly Rs 5,000 crore to set up an LNG terminal. If we are able to open up a new vertical for just Rs 100-odd crore, it is worth attempting.”