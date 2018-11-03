RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan opposes change in capital

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In the limited-overs match between the Reserve Bank of India and the Finance Ministry, the last over hasn’t yet been bowled.

RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan has picked up from where his colleague Viral Acharya bowled last Friday, saying banks are no Uncle Scrooge lending thriftily from their own hefty wealth.

“Banks need to be exacting in their role as monitors of loans. This, in turn, would force the other actors to perform their roles diligently,” he said.

Renegotiating terms of loans should be an exception rather than a rule, he said, emphasizing that the most important objective of the Revised Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets is to alter the balance of power in favour of creditors.

In his measured speech, the Vishwanathan debunked the idea of “genuine defaulters”, and debtors trying to argue “no hair cut” theory to escape insolvency proceedings.

The Deputy Governor also put an end to the argument that the bank’s capital requirement norms should be brought down to 8 per cent, instead of 9 per cent as per the Basel-III capital regulation norm under implementation.

“By nature, banks are susceptible to risks, viz., credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk etc. A “run” on the bank is an extreme case of liquidity risk. Banks try to mitigate the liquidity risk by holding liquid assets, he argued.

Even as a finance ministry official tried to rebuff Acharya’s warning, another official on Friday had argued for aligning Indian banking regulations with global best practices as prevailing domestic norms were stringent. But, Vishwanathan was unrelenting, be it NPA recognition or capital requirement.

“We must guard against any push for dilution of standards in the name of aligning them with international benchmarks because that will be cherry-picking and will result in our banks being strong in a make-believe sense and not in reality,” he said.