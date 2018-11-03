Home Business

Rural e-com market to hit USD 10-12 billion: Ernst & Young report

According to the report, to gain traction in the rural sector, the companies have to focus on demand generation, supply and innovation in services by offering an easy line of credit.

BENGALURU: The rural e-tail market will provide a $10-12 billion opportunity for e-commerce sites in the next four years, according to an Ernst & Young report, Rural e-commerce: The untapped potential.

The total e-commerce sales are likely to grow at 32 per cent compounded annual growth rate from 2017 to 2021, according to the report, which says that this will be possible due to rising household incomes, diversified income sources from non-agricultural activities, rising Internet penetration and high propensity to spend.

According to the report, to gain traction in the rural sector, the companies have to focus on demand generation, supply and innovation in services by offering an easy line of credit by partnering with financial firms that help in micro-lending.

Another crucial area would be identifying the right category product mix.

“...success will come for companies that continuously innovate to engage consumers, especially those users who are online, but are not transacting on the Internet or are limited to only using online channels for availing specific services,” said Ankur Pahwa, partner and national leader, e-commerce and consumer Internet, EY India.

