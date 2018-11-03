USD 100/billion crude worries ease as supply improves

Jonathan Ananda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fears that crude oil would hit $100 per barrel have subsided for now, as oil markets adjust to the reality of a global growth slowdown and easing US pressure on Iran oil importers. Reports from the US suggesting a possible waiver for India and other major Iran oil importers, experts say, could keep Brent range-bound between $70-80 per barrel this year.

Crude oil prices have already declined significantly over the last month, going from a high of nearly $87 per barrel on October 3 to about $72.55 per barrel on Friday. The reversal comes as a huge relief to India, where retail fuel prices had broken several all-time records over the last few months.

Falling crude prices through October, however, have seen retail prices lessen in turn, with petrol prices coming down from a high of Rs 84 per litre in New Delhi on October 4, to Rs 79.18 per litre on Friday.

“The $100 per barrel crude oil forecast was always rather unlikely. In the near-term, prices are likely to stay in the $70-75 per barrel range,” Gaurav Moda, Energy Industry lead, Accenture told TNIE.

The sharp reversal has been fueled by rapidly increasing supply, particularly from US drills and Saudi Arabia, and a reduction in global demand forecasts due to the steadily escalating tariff war between the US and China.

According to Vanda Insights, supply concerns continued to ease this week, with reports of a fifth consecutive monthly increase in OPEC production, and independent surveys showing that OPEC’s 15 members touched a two-year high output of 33.3 million barrels per day in October.

Russian production, meanwhile, has risen to a fresh post-Soviet era high of 11.41 million barrels per day.

While the US sanctions on Iran are expected to constrain supply, analysts say that the markets seem to have priced it in. News that major consumers like India and South Korea are reportedly in line for waivers from US sanctions on Iran “also helped calm worries”.

“If India and other consumers get waivers from the US, impact on oil prices will be lower than expected since the supply shortfall will not be as great as feared,” said a senior official with an oil firm.