Vaidyanathan gifts shares to kin and kith

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Diwali over the years has turned a virtual gifts season in India. With less than a week before the festival of lights, V Vaidyanathan, founder and chairman of the non-banking finance firm that is waiting for merger with IDFC Bank, made a unique gift.He gifted 4.29 lakh shares out of 40.4 lakh held by him in his personal capacity in the company worth around `20 crore to his colleagues, former employees, close relatives and his personal staff.

Vaidyanathan said it is a gesture of gratitude to those who stood with him through the ups and downs of the Capital First he took over in 2010 and nurtured. “The company is now on the threshold of a merger with an existing bank, and such merger is a significant milestone because of access to a bank platform.

Hence, before the start of the new journey, as an expression of thanks, he has gifted 11,000 fully paid up shares to each of the 26 said employees, totalling to 2,86,000 shares of Capital First held by him in his personal capacity,” the company said. Recipients of Vaidyanathan’s gift includes his personal staff, driver to his siblings and his father-in-law.

Vaidyanathan turned around the company that was making a loss of `29 crore in 2008 to post a profit of around `327 crore in the last financial year. By the end of September this year, Capital First had asset under management of `32,000 crore. 

