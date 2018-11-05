Home Business

Centre mulling sale of crisis-hit IL&FS, says Corporate Affairs Secretary

IL&FS, which arranged financing for infrastructure projects, has amassed huge debts and has defaulted on payment obligations for some.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government is considering the sale of IL&FS as a group as a way out for the defaulting infrastructure lending company, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said on Monday. He, however, noted that selling the group as a whole might not be an easy task.

"As far as IL&FS is concerned, the report which was submitted to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) articulates the approach. So, it could be the best scenario IL&FS as a group enterprise being sold as a going concern," Srinivas told reporters at the sidelines of an event organised by the Competition Commission of India.

"That is the best scenario case. But there are serious issues and the likelihood of such an outcome is limited," he added.

The two other alternatives looked at are the separate sale of its verticals and sale of its assets, according to Srinivas. The Secretary said that the government may eventually go ahead with a combination of all the three options.

"What seems most probable is that you will have a combination of all the three approaches. All the three approaches in some sort of permutation-combination can ultimately be the way out," Srinivas told reporters.

The government has seized control of IL&FS and ordered an inquiry by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

(With PTI Inputs)

