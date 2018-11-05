Home Business

New norms to make it easier for DNB doctors to get teaching jobs at medical colleges

DNB doctors, who get their training at private hospitals which do not have medical colleges, obtain their post graduate qualifications from the National Board of Examination (NBE).

Published: 05th November 2018 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The newly appointed board of governors of the Medical Council of India has approved a proposal to relax norms for DNB (Diplomate of National Board) degree holders wanting to teach in hospitals like PGI, AIIMS and other state medical colleges, Niti Aayog member V K Paul said on Sunday.

DNB doctors, who get their training at private hospitals which do not have medical colleges, obtain their post graduate qualifications from the National Board of Examination (NBE).

A notification to give effect to the new norms will be issued shortly, Paul -- who is also chairperson of new board of governors of the Medical Council of India (MCI) -- told PTI.

As per the proposal, DNB degree holders working in over 100-bed broad specialties and super-specialties private hospitals will be eligible for faculty positions on completion of one additional year as senior residency at any MCI-recognised institution, he added.

Hence, they are not treated at par with doctors who obtain post graduate degrees of MD (Master of Medicine) and MS (Master of Surgery) from medical colleges who have advantage in teaching jobs having attended teaching institutions.

The stiff guidelines of the now dissolved MCI had practically barred DNB doctors from getting faculty jobs in MCI recognised medical colleges.

The government in September had superseded the Medical Council of India and had appointed a board of governors to take over the council's power and functioning pending passage of the National Medical Commission (NMC) that seeks to replace the MCI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medical Council of India Diplomate of National Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp