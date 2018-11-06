Airline carriers roll out Diwali bonanza for fliers

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a race to grab more air passengers, cash-strapped Jet Airways has announced an extension of its ongoing Diwali fare sale allowing fliers to make more savings. Similarly, budget carrier GoAir has put up 13 lakh seats up for grabs in its latest discount offer.

Offers have been announced by the airlines due to stiff competition of attracting more air passengers. Recently, as per Crisil ratings, Indian airlines may post their steepest loss due to rising operating costs caused mainly by high jet fuel prices and a weak rupee.

In extension of its ongoing Diwali fare sale up to November 11, Jet airways has allowed passengers to make savings of up to 30% on Economy and Premiere fares across its network as well as those of its codeshare partners’ - Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.Fliers can book one-way flights for as low as Rs 6723 onwards for a Mumbai–Muscat flight and Rs 1998 onwards for a Mumbai-Kochi flight.

The fare sale will be available across all booking channels of the airline till midnight on Sunday, November 11.GoAir’s 13-day sale, bookings for which started from 5 November, 2018, will end on

November 18.

The travel period for GoAir’s latest Rs 1,313 offer is applicable for travel till November 4, 2019. This offer, ahead of Diwali, is available across all routes where GoAir operates and is applicable on first-come-first-serve basis, the airline said. GoAir, which launched its domestic operations in November 2005, has announced the 13-lakh seat offer to celebrate its 13th anniversary.

GoAir said that the Rs 1,313 offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks (GoAir website, GoAir ticketing counters, GoAir Call Centre and travel agents). Group discount is not applicable on this offer and this offer cannot be clubbed with any other.