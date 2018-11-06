Home Business

Airline carriers roll out Diwali bonanza for fliers

Offers have been announced by the airlines due to stiff competition of attracting more air passengers.

Published: 06th November 2018 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a race to grab more air passengers, cash-strapped Jet Airways has announced an extension of its ongoing Diwali fare sale allowing fliers to make more savings. Similarly, budget carrier GoAir has put up 13 lakh seats up for grabs in its latest discount offer.

Offers have been announced by the airlines due to stiff competition of attracting more air passengers. Recently, as per Crisil ratings, Indian airlines may post their steepest loss due to rising operating costs caused mainly by high jet fuel prices and a weak rupee.

In extension of its ongoing Diwali fare sale up to November 11, Jet airways has allowed passengers to make savings of up to 30% on Economy and Premiere fares across its network as well as those of its codeshare partners’ - Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.Fliers can book one-way flights for as low as Rs 6723 onwards for a Mumbai–Muscat flight and Rs 1998 onwards for a Mumbai-Kochi flight.

The fare sale will be available across all booking channels of the airline till midnight on Sunday, November 11.GoAir’s 13-day sale, bookings for which started from 5 November, 2018, will end on
November 18.

The travel period for GoAir’s latest Rs 1,313 offer is applicable for travel till November 4, 2019. This offer, ahead of Diwali, is available across all routes where GoAir operates and is applicable on first-come-first-serve basis, the airline said. GoAir, which launched its domestic operations in November 2005, has announced the 13-lakh seat offer to celebrate its 13th anniversary.

GoAir said that the Rs 1,313 offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks (GoAir website, GoAir ticketing counters, GoAir Call Centre and travel agents). Group discount is not applicable on this offer and this offer cannot be clubbed with any other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways diwali fare sale airlines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp