Digital cartel detection system in the works: CCI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is working on a digital cartel detection system aimed at identifying and reducing cartelisation and anti-competitive practices in public procurement.

According to CCI chairperson Sudhir Mital, the regulator has been working on ways to curb anti-competitive practices across sectors in the marketplace, and public procurement is a key area as it accounts for around 20 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Part of these measures is a “digital screen-based cartel detection system” that would have the capabilities to scrutinise tenders based on several parameters and check for any anti-competitive aspect.

Mital said the procurement mechanism adopted by most departments were not designed keeping in mind the importance of competition in ensuring “optimum price discovery” through competitive bidding. CCI has already passed a few orders against entities indulging in such practices, with Mital adding that effective competition and public procurement are two sides of a coin. “Free, fair and effective procurement,” he said, would also help in reducing costs.

Union minister Arun Jaitley, who also spoke at the event, said that excessive competition can also put sectors under stress.