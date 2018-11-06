Home Business

Higher provisions for bad loans still bleed balance sheets of banks

The saving grace, though, is that SBI’s slippage ratio stood at 2 per cent — the lowest in six quarters.

Published: 06th November 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank, has returned to profitability after three quarters. But make no mistake, the lender’s return to profitability was nudged by a one-time gain from the sale of investments in its general insurance business and merchant banking business, and not necessarily because the bad loan muck is all done and dusted.

The public sector behemoth continues to park a significant sum towards the mistakes of the past. The saving grace, though, is that SBI’s slippage ratio stood at 2 per cent — the lowest in six quarters. Also, the bank’s retail and SME portfolios need its pulse checked, considering the steady increase in provisions. 

Interestingly, the watch list (accounts likely to turn bad) among public sector banks in the quarter gone by has more or less subsided, though the central bank’s stringent provisioning norms continue to bleed their balance sheets. For instance, scam-hit Punjab National Bank’s losses shot up to Rs 4,532 crore for the September quarter, driven solely by higher provisions (at Rs 7,733 crore, up from Rs 4,982 crore during the June quarter). Bankers and the government have been batting for relaxed norms, but the RBI remains reluctant. 

“The real strength will come from recognising weaknesses in the balance sheet and making provisions for them rather than pretending to believe that the balance sheet is strong,” argued N S Viswanathan, Deputy Governor, RBI, last week. The Finance Ministry has blamed RBI for not wielding the regulatory stick in the past, as a result of which total bank credit shot up from Rs18 lakh crore in 2008 to Rs 55 lakh crore by 2014. This high decibel credit growth led to an increase in bad loans, the correct picture of which was reflected after the asset quality review in 2015, when NPAs shot up from Rs 3,23,464 crore as on March 2015 to Rs 10,35,528 crore as on March 2018. 

Despite shrill cries from the banks and the government to relax norms, economists are backing the RBI’s stand. “Being traditionally more conservative helps in withstanding crisis, and early recognition of the problem entails timely corrective measures,” noted Sowmya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economic Advisor, SBI Research.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Bank of India Punjab National Bank RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp