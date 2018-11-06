Home Business

Jet Airways shares continue to gain amid reports of deal talks with Tata Group

The stock gained 2.05 per cent to end at Rs 255.90 on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 7.23 per cent to Rs 268.90.

Published: 06th November 2018

NEW DELHI: Shares of Jet Airways further rose by 2 per cent Tuesday amid reports of initiation of second round of talks with Tata Group for a deal.

Jet Airways, however, termed the reports as "speculative in nature".

At NSE, shares of the company rose by 1.11 per cent to close at Rs 254.

On the equity volume front, 21.56 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Shares of Jet Airways had soared 9.5 per cent Monday also.

BSE had yesterday sought clarification from Jet Airways with reference to the reports.

In a clarification to BSE Tuesday, Jet Airways (India) said that the subject news is speculative in nature and that there is no discussion or decision in the Board which would require a disclosure.

"The company has been regular in making the required disclosures in accordance with Regulations 30 of the Listing Regulations. It is, however, unable to comment on the reasons for the increase in its share price on the stock exchanges," the filing added.

