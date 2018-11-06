Home Business

Telecom firms move away from Aadhaar-based verification

Bharti Airtel said it has begun with select circles including Delhi, UP (East) and UP (West), and will extend it to other locations in future.

Published: 06th November 2018 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

A man speaks on his mobile phone as he sits in front of a shop displaying the Idea Cellular Ltd's logo on its shutter in Mumbai. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mobile phone companies have finally begun rolling out the alternate digital process for verifying new subscribers, replacing Aadhaar-based electronic verification. The country’s second largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, said it has begun with select circles including Delhi, UP (East) and UP (West), and will extend it to other locations in future.

The alternate digital process for Know Your Customer (KYC) exercise entails scanning proof of address and identity, embedding live customer photo and online customer acquisition form, said a source, adding that the entire process will be digital. Similarly, a Vodafone Idea Ltd spokesperson also confirmed that a new digital KYC process has been launched for onboarding customers across Vodafone and Idea brands, but did not immediately offer specific details.

In a letter dated October 31, the Cellular Operators Association of India, representing all private operators, said that the service providers were to submit their proof of concept of the new digital process by an earlier deadline of November 5. But, the complete rollout of an alternate KYC process is not feasible by that date because telcos had to reach out to millions of retail stores, with many in farflung areas, and therefore, needed more time for it. The DoT had issued detailed instructions to telcos on stopping Aadhaar-based e-KYC and report compliance by November 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mobile phone companies Aadhaar electronic verification Bharti Airtel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp