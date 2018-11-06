Telecom firms move away from Aadhaar-based verification

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mobile phone companies have finally begun rolling out the alternate digital process for verifying new subscribers, replacing Aadhaar-based electronic verification. The country’s second largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, said it has begun with select circles including Delhi, UP (East) and UP (West), and will extend it to other locations in future.

The alternate digital process for Know Your Customer (KYC) exercise entails scanning proof of address and identity, embedding live customer photo and online customer acquisition form, said a source, adding that the entire process will be digital. Similarly, a Vodafone Idea Ltd spokesperson also confirmed that a new digital KYC process has been launched for onboarding customers across Vodafone and Idea brands, but did not immediately offer specific details.

In a letter dated October 31, the Cellular Operators Association of India, representing all private operators, said that the service providers were to submit their proof of concept of the new digital process by an earlier deadline of November 5. But, the complete rollout of an alternate KYC process is not feasible by that date because telcos had to reach out to millions of retail stores, with many in farflung areas, and therefore, needed more time for it. The DoT had issued detailed instructions to telcos on stopping Aadhaar-based e-KYC and report compliance by November 5.