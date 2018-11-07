Home Business

Aditya Birla Capital posts 13 per cent loss at Rs 195 crore in September quarter  

Total revenue rose to Rs 3,590 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 2,699 crore in the same period of FY2017-18, the company said in a regulatory filing.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Capital Tuesday reported a fall of over 13 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 195 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19 financial year. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 225 crore in the July-September period of FY2017-18.

Total revenue rose to Rs 3,590 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 2,699 crore in the same period of FY2017-18, the company said in a regulatory filing.Aditya Birla Capital Ltd is the holding company of all the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

It has various entities engaged in the business of providing life insurance, asset management, private equity, corporate lending, structured finance, project finance, general insurance broking, wealth management, equity, currency and commodity broking and online personal finance management, among others.

